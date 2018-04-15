The now 17-year-old girl was just 15 at the time when she befriended the man.

According to Reaction Unit SA's Prem Balram, the Phoenix girl contacted them in order to have the man tracked down.







"Her friend had given her contact details to the man in 2016. The man then invited her on Facebook and WhatsApp. During their chats, the man asked her to send him 10 raunchy videos and photographs of herself. Since then, the girl has changed her number and lost contact with the man. Last month, she received threats from the man who threatened to send the explicit material to her family," Balram said.





He said the teen claimed that the two were never in a relationship or met in person. Balram said the man has also made contact with the girl's family and is aware of her home address.





Balram said they are in the process of tracking down the 22-year-old man. He further warned youngsters to refrain from sending sexual videos of raunchy photographs of themselves to people via social media.





The Mercury



