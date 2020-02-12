Readers in favour of collecting their Smart ID cards, passports at banks









Picture: aykapog/pixabay Durban - We asked our readers if they would prefer to collect their Smart ID cards and or passports at their local banks as opposed to packing padkos and standing in long queues at the different Department of Home Affairs offices - and well, we guess you know what they said. Our Facebook post went up on our page earlier on Wednesday and within minutes, there were more than 30 comments with majority of our readers giving the banks option a thumbs up!

Gerard Chendriah: Since the bank needs all this info just to open an account or convert currency. It's a given that one stop shop. Plus hopefully no fraud. Reshma Resh Bhugwandeen Singh : It would be better to receive it via courier or registered post. The queues at the Home Affairs & banks are long. If at a bank then there should only be a department for collection of ID's only.

Susannah Knowles : At the bank as you make an appointment. No queues.





























Banking institutions have confirmed that they will be rolling out this service at banks in Durban this year. Already a massive hit in Gauteng, Cape Town and Centurion, residents will be able to apply for their Smart ID cards or passports on the Department of Home Affairs' website and collect them at their banks.

According to MyBroadBand, Absa, FNB, Nedbank and Standard Bank have all committed to expanding this service.

Absa said they were busy with the installation of DHA IT equipment at 10 new branches, while FNB said they were expanding to other provinces. Nedbank will be extending theirs by another four branches and Standard Bank have committed to opening five more branches that will offer Smart ID and passport services.

In 2020, Durbanites can look forward to e-home affairs services at the Absa in Pinetown (1 Church Lane, New Germany), Nedbank in Durban North (57 Adelaide Tambo Drive) and Standard Bank at the Kingsmead branch (1 Standard Bank Centre, Kingsmead Way).

The Mercury