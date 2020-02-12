Durban - We asked our readers if they would prefer to collect their Smart ID cards and or passports at their local banks as opposed to packing padkos and standing in long queues at the different Department of Home Affairs offices - and well, we guess you know what they said.
Our Facebook post went up on our page earlier on Wednesday and within minutes, there were more than 30 comments with majority of our readers giving the banks option a thumbs up!
Gerard Chendriah: Since the bank needs all this info just to open an account or convert currency. It's a given that one stop shop. Plus hopefully no fraud.
Reshma Resh Bhugwandeen Singh : It would be better to receive it via courier or registered post. The queues at the Home Affairs & banks are long. If at a bank then there should only be a department for collection of ID's only.