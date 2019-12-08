Reinhard Bonnke

Durban - German-born South African television evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke passed away at the weekend. On Saturday, the Bonnke family announced that the 79-year-old world renowned preacher passed away peacefully surrounded by his friends and family. The exact cause of his death has not been made public, however last month, Bonnke underwent surgery on his right leg.

Bonnke, also an author, was a household name and was best known for his pioneering mass evangelism events which were held around the continent and overseas. In 2002, Bonnke hosted a mass meeting in Lagos, Nigeria, that was attended by more than one million people.

Tributes have poured in from all over the world after news of Bonnke’s death were announced on social media.

Nigerian preacher, TB Joshua said evangelist Reinhard Bonnke was a missionary with a burning passion for the Gospel.