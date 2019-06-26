Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - There may be good news for motorists next month as the AA has predicted a substantial decrease in petrol, diesel and paraffin prices at the beginning of July. The association has predicted that petrol could decrease by as much as 91 cents per litre, diesel by 70c per litre and paraffin by 62c per litre.

“This is according to the unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund,” the association said.

The AA said that the story of the month was definitely oil. Crude laboured above R1001 a barrel for large portions of April and May, as a tug-of-war continued between the Opec countries, which favour ongoing output restrictions, and the US, where production is steaming ahead.

The national convener of Pappi (People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases), Visvin Reddy, said the price of crude oil had dropped by about R143.01 a barrel and the rand had remained stable.

He said this would result in a decrease in the price of petrol.

“The erratic fluctuation of the price of fuel in South Africa is a direct consequence of our pricing system, which is wholly dependent upon international factors like the price of crude oil and the value of the dollar,” said Reddy.

He said Pappi would only celebrate the fuel decrease when the price of food and other essential services also dropped.

“Unfortunately, the cost of bread and milk will not come down,” he said.

The Department of Energy said a statement on the fuel price changes would be released on Friday.

