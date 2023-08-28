Relief for residents across three municipalities in Zululand after severe winds leave hundreds homeless

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs said the provincial Disaster Management Team have initiated relief efforts to assist the victims of destructive winds who were left homeless in three municipalities within the Zululand District Municipality on Friday. The department said disaster teams swiftly responded to distress calls in the aftermath of the devastation caused by the severe winds.

“These winds left hundreds of people homeless in various areas under the districts.” The winds ravaged homes in the Abaqulusi Local Municipality – Vryheid, Ulundi Local Municipality, and eDumbe Local Municipality. Two schools, Mongowenzeni Primary and Bantubaningi High, were also affected. “Preliminary reports from our teams indicate that over 130 houses were destroyed across the three municipalities, with 22 of them being completely destroyed.

“More than 700 individuals were affected by this unfortunate incident, and only four of them were left without homes. These individuals chose to seek temporary shelter with their relatives, and fortunately no fatalities have been reported.” One of the home’s damaged on Friday across three municipalities within the Zululand District Municipality. Picture: Supplied.

According to the department the disaster teams, which have been on site since Friday, have provided assistance to the victims. They have distributed relief materials including blankets, food parcels, and plastic sheets. MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi expressed her sympathies to all the victims who have suffered property losses due to this unfortunate incident. Sithole-Moloi commended the disaster teams for their swift response and the assistance they provided.