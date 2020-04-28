Reopening of schools may be delayed

Durban - The reopening of schools could be further delayed as unions insist their members will not return until all Covid-19 protocols for pupils and teachers are in place. A media briefing scheduled for Monday by Basic Education Minister Angie Motsheka and Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande was postponed at the last minute. Now anxious pupils and teachers will have to wait a while longer to find out what the plans for the schools and tertiary institutions will be, amid the Covid-19 crisis. Basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the briefing had been postponed to later this week. “This was necessary for the department to align with other interventions that will be taken by the National Command Council later this week,” Mhlanga said.

He said the department was steadily tracking the Covid-19 infection rate.

“Decisions on education are based on the assessments done daily. Whatever criticism you level against the department, keep in mind that we are dealing with a dangerous virus that has already killed people.

“We also need to remember that the department has not published a date for the reopening of schools. This anxiety is caused by fake news and leaked discussion documents.

“That context is critical, never lose sight of the fact that Covid-19 is a new situation and we have no previous experience with it,” Mhlanga said.

Unions and education MECs from the various provinces are believed to have met with the Department of Basic Education at the weekend.

Speculation was rife that teaching would resume in the first week of May.

However, National Teachers Union (Natu) president Allen Thompson said they did not foresee schools opening in early May.

“To date, there has been no official date when schools will be allowed to reopen.”

He said that in KwaZulu-Natal, the eThekwini district was a “red zone” because the virus was spreading at an alarming rate. If Grade 12s were allowed to resume classes, the union suggested all pupils be tested.

“To ensure schools reopen safely, the department needs to ensure all safety protocols are in place. Sanitiser, for instance, would need to be procured,” said Thompson.

Thirona Moodley, the provincial chief executive of National Professional Teachers Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa), said they would not return to school until it was safe.

“We are clear and firm that we will not go back to school unless we are guaranteed that all Covid-19 protocols are in place. We are also concerned about teachers and pupils who are immune compromised, and there is also concern for the teachers who are over the age of 60.

“It’s too early to consider schools going back in the near future. These challenges have been raised with the minister of Basic Education,” she said.

Moodley said KZN had a large school-going population.

“The province has class sizes of between 40 and 60, or more, pupils in a classroom, so social distancing is going to be impossible.

“Many pupils also take public transport to school and run the risk of being infected en route, so how will this be managed?” asked Moodley.

She added that many schools had insufficient cleaning staff, which made thorough sanitising of schools impossible.

“Many parts of the province do not have a reliable water supply. This is non-negotiable, and would have to be overcome before schools reopen,” she said.

While some universities have commenced with online classes and some schools also have virtual lessons, the majority of South Africans have been left out. They have to catch up with lessons on SABC TV or radio.

