Residents across KZN affected by water outages









Picture: Suju/Pixabay Durban - Residents across KwaZulu-Natal are fed up with ongoing water outages due to infrastructure issues. DA PR councillor Gill Noyce said Drummond was in need of attention which was a result of an initial poorly designed system. “With so few residents on smallholdings, the system breaks down at least once a month,” said Noyce. She said Cheetah Crescent, Meadway, Buffelsdrift, Duiker Drive are some of the areas which are always affected. “It always seems to be burst pipes but the process of fixing them is complicated. They have to bleed them to get any air out and start the water slowly otherwise the pipes burst again,” Noyce said.

With the doubling of the population in the area in the last few years, Noyce said the laborious process of fixing the pipes happened more frequently.

“New pipes and in part a new layout is urgently needed,” she said.

According to Noyce ward, 2 and 8 in Kwa Nyuswa are some of the areas which remain without water.

While the council has taken steps to install Jojo tanks to address the increase in population, the reservoirs feeding the area are too small.

“The whole area suffers water outage from time to time. The Water Dept tell me it will take about 2 years to lay another line to this area,” said Noyce.

Noyce said the reservoirs in Botha’s Hill and Alverstone are both full of complications because the pumps cut out from distributing water locally if the level of water drops below a certain point.

“To reactivate the pumps they have to be switched on manually. This seems like an issue which could be solved electronically, especially in this time of load shedding,” she said.

A Verulam resident said the water issue affecting 20 households on Madrona Drive has worsened.

“It is humanly impossible for anyone to survive these scorching temperatures we are experiencing without water for days now.

“There are children going to school, sick elderly people and people with no access to transport to fetch water from other sources,” said the resident.

He said they have been dealing with the same issue for seven years.

“We are paying customers that don't deserve this,” he said.

The frustrated resident said they need a tanker to provide water at least once a day.

Today, ward 62 in Tongaat was hit with a water outage. Areas affected include Jan Roz, Burbreeze, Naidoo Road, Pringle Dam and Frasers.

Tongaat councillor Yogis Govender, who is a member of the Municipality’s Executive Committee, said arrangements had been made with the Parks Department for residents to fill water at Outspan grounds and Buffelsdale pool.

“If you are able to get to these points, please utilise facilities to fill containers, until water is restored,” said Govender.

Meanwhile, Ugu District Municipality said they were working around the clock to restore water in Scottburgh.

GJ Crooks Hospital was majorly affected by the water interruptions which started last week Friday.

Municipality spokesman France Zama said water tankers have been arranged to provide relief to the affected streets but the priority was GJ Crooks Hospital.

“We currently experiencing water supply interruptions from the off-take to Scottburgh Central Reservoir, as a result, the main reservoir is 10% from 9% last night and the tower is empty,” said Zama.

The Mercury