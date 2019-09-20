Durban - The construction of a transit camp in Crossmoor, Chatsworth, to house victims of the Easter floods has raised the ire of the local community. The project was commissioned by the Gift of the Givers. Community members claimed they had not been consulted before the project started.

Others say that a similar privilege should be extended to residents at a nearby informal settlement who were placed there almost 15 years ago.

At the time, they were given “temporary” shelter by the municipality with the promise of being allocated low-costing housing.

The Cashew Avenue informal settlement has burgeoned over years and is a short distance from the transit camp.

Residents in formal housing say they are also concerned about their safety, property value depreciation and environmental impact.

However, the Gift of the Givers said their mission was purely humanitarian and although they were funding the project, it was the municipality’s responsibility to manage the transit camp and later provide formal housing for the occupants.

Around 80 people from the Bottle­brush community were displaced during the torrential floods in April this year. At least 30 displaced people are still living in a tent at the Cashew Avenue grounds in Crossmoor.

The transit camp to accommodate them and other displaced people is set to be built on a site near to where the tent is currently erected.

The project co-ordinator for Gift of the Givers, Imraan Mohamed, said they had been given the land by the Department of Human Settlements and were assured the land was not earmarked for any other project.

“The issues emerging here are political, and we are purely a humanitarian organisation. We have provided the funding for the transit camp. But once it is built and the affected families have moved in, then the onus will be on the municipality to ensure the camp is managed properly and that formal housing is found in good time for these families,” Mohamed said.

Chatsworth ward councillor Tony Govender said that the community had been left “frustrated, disappointed and irate” because of the lack of consultative processes.

“Nobody is opposed to proper housing with proper infrastructure so that people may live with dignity. Many have only raised questions like why this location?

“Why was another location not identified? There are existing transit camps that could have been expanded to accommodate these flood victims?” Govender said.

He said that the informal settlement on Cashew Avenue was on their doorstep, and those people had been living under “deplorable” conditions for many years.

“We are imploring the government to see to the dire need for homes for all of our people. The Cashew Avenue residents feel that they have been sidelined and others have been chosen to go to the top of the queue for houses,” Govender said.

Commenting on the “Save Crossmoor” Facebook page, resident Adrian Pillay said the “hogwash” being spread about the community being against the housing was “wrong and misleading”.

“We are saying these individuals should be given proper housing with all the services. Don’t lie to the destitute that this transit camp is just a temporary fix because it is not. As can be seen from other transit camps, people are just dumped there and then forgotten,” Pillay wrote.

Community activist and resident Omi Nair said the project was a “noble gesture” from the Gift of the Givers, however it had created disharmony between the formal and informal residents.

“The depreciation of property values, the imminent increase in crime and social evils, the disdain and arrogance shown by the officials to the community representatives and all of this will not be tolerated,” said Nair.

Ward councillor for the area, Prevan Vedan, said that community participation processes had been followed as he had discussed the matter “at length” in a number of war-room community meetings.

Vedan said he also attended a civic organisation meeting and Community Policing Forum meeting to discuss the matter.

When The Mercury visited the area yesterday, heavy machinery and builders were already on site laying the foundation for the new housing project.

On the other side of the ground, some children and their mothers sat inside the white tent.

ANC branch secretary Falakhe Mhlongo said he believed it was a small group of people with political agendas leading the protest against the erection of the transit camp.

Mhlongo urged the community to stand together as neighbours and assist the families who lost their homes during the flood.

The Mercury