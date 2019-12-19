Retired Shallcross couple die in tragic Van Reenen’s Pass accident









Virendra and Renica Durgapersadh. Picture: Supplied. Durban - A tragic accident on Van Reenen’s Pass on the N3 highway has claimed the lives of retired Shallcross couple Virendra and Renica Durgapersadh who were on their way home from Johannesburg earlier this week. Virendra, 62, and Renica, 60, accompanied by their 30-year-old son Akshar, had just spent over two weeks with their first grandchild and were returning home days ahead of their 36th wedding anniversary when tragedy struck. Their son Dhivesh, the eldest of four children, said according to his brother’s account of the accident, the driver of a truck clipped a tanker then jackknifed and went onto the oncoming lane of Van Reenen’s Pass before it T-boned the VW Polo they were travelling in. Dhivesh, who is a member of the Tactical Shooting Team and the PR officer for the Shallcross Community Policing Forum, said his family decided to drive down in his sister’s car because they were unable to get flights. He explained that his mother, who less than two weeks ago retired from teaching, and his retired father who worked for Unilever for more than 30 years, wanted to spend time with his sister who would be emigrating to Australia in January.

Dhivesh said the car rolled several times, causing his brother to lose consciousness,

“When they did finally come to a stop and he regained consciousness he realised that my mum was flung about 150 meters from the car and fell on a rock leaving her with spinal injuries,” he said.

Dhivesh said he called his brother as he made his way to the scene and heard his mother’s pained cries.

“I could hear my mum screaming and howling in pain. I had to cut the call because I couldn’t bear it,” he said as he tried to hold back the tears.

Akshar later called Dhivesh back and informed him that his father was declared dead on the scene and that his mother was taken to a hospital in Ladysmith.

“I think my mum realised my dad passed away at the scene and she just waited for us to reach the hospital and then she passed on,” said Dhivesh.

Dhivesh said he spoke to his father before they left Johannesburg.

“My Dad said he was coming down to have a drink to celebrate. He said he was proud of us. He was different, it was like he knew he was going to go,” he said.

He said his brother, who was alone with his parents for about an hour after the accident before paramedics arrived, was emotionally broken.

“Emotionally he is distraught. He heard my mum crying in pain and my dad not responding,” said Dhivesh.

Dhivesh said his family were devastated because they were very close.

“We are family orientated and never did anything without each other,” he said.

Dhivesh said this was something he would not wish on his worst enemy.

“All the drivers out there this festive season, do not drink and drive, also you have got to drive for the next person, don’t speed and please just be careful on the roads,” he said.

The couple were cremated on Wednesday at the Clare Estate Crematorium.

Police said Van Reenen police were investigating a case of culpable homicide and circumstances around the incident.





The Mercury