RISE Mzansi outlines plans for KZN

RISE Mzansi in KwaZulu-Natal has outlined its plans to “rescue” Kwazulu-Natal from its current challenges.
The party leaders led by Nonkululeko Hlongwane-Mhlongo, the RISE Mzansi KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Convenor, held a media briefing in Durban on Monday to detail what the party had been doing in the province since it was formed.
Hlongwane-Mhlongo said the party had been doing a lot of community engagement and found the province was in desperate need of committed leadership.
“KZN as a province has had no leadership whether in our municipalities or Provincial Government, (they) have failed to govern effectively, create an environment for economic growth and jobs, provide access to opportunities for the many jobless people who have been shut out of the economy.
“Many of the RISE Mzansi Leaders, Organisers and Volunteers, like myself, have decided that the time has come for anybody who cares about this province to get involved in repairing and rebuilding it,” said Mhlongo.
She invited civil society, business, academia and patriotic South Africans to join the party in KZN to ensure the province is prosperous.
“As Rise Mzansi KZN, our immediate goals would be to: arrest the decline of our municipalities, foster a growth environment for the KZN economy, introduce a tourism recovery plan to take advantage of our natural resource, work with the business community to create jobs and opportunities, and introduce a water plan to address the water crisis in more than half of KZN municipalities,” she said.
Hlongwane-Mhlongo said they believed 2024 was, “our 1994 and we have our sights firmly on representing the people of KZN in the Provincial Legislature and Government to bring the change that this province urgently needs. As we gear up to the upcoming Voter Registration Weekend our work continues, and we invite the people of KZN to join us across the province at our many events.”
The Mercury