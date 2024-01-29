RISE Mzansi outlines plans for KZN

RISE Mzansi in KwaZulu-Natal has outlined its plans to “rescue” Kwazulu-Natal from its current challenges.

The party leaders led by Nonkululeko Hlongwane-Mhlongo, the RISE Mzansi KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Convenor, held a media briefing in Durban on Monday to detail what the party had been doing in the province since it was formed.

Hlongwane-Mhlongo said the party had been doing a lot of community engagement and found the province was in desperate need of committed leadership.

“KZN as a province has had no leadership whether in our municipalities or Provincial Government, (they) have failed to govern effectively, create an environment for economic growth and jobs, provide access to opportunities for the many jobless people who have been shut out of the economy.