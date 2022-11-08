Robbers place rocks on the N2 in Durban and rob motorist who dies while fleeing

Durban – A man believed to be in his fifties was killed after he was hit by a vehicle while fleeing from robbers who had placed rocks on the N2 near the Chesterville informal settlement, south of Spaghetti Junction on Monday night. According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst the incident took place at approximately 11.16pm.

Herbst said it is believed that the driver of a light motor vehicle smashed into rocks that were placed on the N2 which resulted in the car being disabled. “An elderly man in his late fifties climbed out the car to inspect the damage when an unknown number of suspects jumped out of a nearby bush, robbing him of his belongings,” he said. He said while the motorist was trying to escape the robbers, he was struck down by a passing car.

“The gentleman was assessed on scene by Netcare 911 emergency care practitioners. However he showed no signs of life and was sadly declared deceased on scene,” said Herbst. Herbst said the circumstances leading up to the incident will be investigated by the Cato Manor SAPS who were on scene. The police have been approached for comment.

In a separate incident, IOL reported that a Durban couple have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Port Shepstone man who was stabbed outside a Durban nightclub at the weekend. According to the report, 27-year-old Bryson Munilall was fatally stabbed in the early hours of Saturday morning on Chris Hani Road. Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said a case of murder was being investigated by Greenwood Park SAPS.

