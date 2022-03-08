Rossburgh Driving Licence Testing Centre to reopen following robbery

DURBAN - The KZN Transport Department announced that the Rossburgh Driving Licence Testing Centre (DLTC) will be opened today after the centre was robbed on Sunday. The announcement was made by the Transport Department in a Facebook post on Monday.

It said while all services will be offered, payments will be accepted on a cards-only basis and no cash will be accepted for transactions until further notice. On Sunday, the Rossburgh DLTC was robbed by armed men who tied up the security guards and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash from the safe. This led to the closure of the centre yesterday. Also on Sunday, four armed men robbed the Road Traffic Inspectorate office in Eshowe.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that in the Eshowe incident a security guard alleged that while he was conducting his duties he was accosted at gunpoint by four men who tied him up. Mbele said that the robbers stole 11 firearm safes, five firearms, 135 rounds of ammunition and 10 vehicle keys with their respective petrol cards before fleeing the scene. Mbele said that the business robberies were being investigated by the Eshowe SAPS and the Bellair SAPS respectively. The Department of Transport was concerned over the robberies that took place at two of its premises on Sunday.

KZN Transport MEC Peggy Nkonyeni expressed anger about the incidents and called for an urgent investigation into the robberies. “The modus operandi seems similar in these two incidents. We are concerned that state institutions are being targeted. To have state firearms in the hands of criminals is dangerous. We appeal to the police to urgently find these criminals and recover state assets,” said Nkonyeni. She said the department has also assigned the management team to visit the two centres to investigate measures to improve security.

