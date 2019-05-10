Motorists queue at the Pinetown vehicle testing station on Monday, Some were turned away at 11.30am as the station had no water.

DURBAN - The Rossburgh testing station is still unable to process licence renewals for drivers after its equipment was damaged during the recent floods in Durban. However, the testing station is going ahead with driver and learner tests, the Department of Transport said yesterday.

Hundreds of motorists wanting to renew their licences were frustrated in the past few weeks after they were turned away from the Rossburgh station.

Motorists felt the department should have sent out a public notice regarding the station not being able to process renewals.

One of the frustrated motorists, Dhivana Rajgopal, 25, said she visited the testing station last week to renew her licence and found the offices closed.

She said she had to go to the licensing department in Pinetown.

“I spoke to the security guard at the gates and asked why the offices were closed.

“He said it was because of the floods,” said Rajgopal.

“It was so inconvenient because I had to go to another office in Pinetown. There were no notices saying that the office was closed.”

Department spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa confirmed that the Rossburgh testing station was partially functional, but said the department was working to restore it to full functionality.

Mntungwa said the station was still able to process payments, test drivers and administer learner’s tests.

In Pinetown, motorists who had been queuing from 7am were turned away on Monday at 11.30am as the station had no water.

“Yes, there was a water problem in Pinetown on Monday. The service delivery protests also affected the station, but we have procured portable toilets and potable water for the station,” Mntungwa said.

He added that all other stations in the province were operational.

The National Transport Department also confirmed yesterday that the licensing backlog had been cleared and that drivers did not need to apply for a temporary licence to remain compliant.

Earlier this year there had been a backlog in the issuing of driver’s licence cards, which ran into the thousands due to a labour dispute.

The department said the dispute had been resolved.

