Royals dismiss suggestions of plotting against King Misuzulu

Durban - Some of the Zulu princes have reacted with anger to a statement issued by Zulu King Misuzulu’s spokesperson which alleged that the meeting held by the royals in Empangeni yesterday was another act of undermining the throne. The statement issued by the king’s spokesperson, Prince Africa Zulu, said the meeting had not been sanctioned by the king and amounted to an act of defiance against the reigning monarch.

The statement said there had been continuous attempts at interfering in the affairs of the Zulu royal house and urged all members of the royal family to take note that this meeting was not sanctioned by the king. “The decision of certain royal family members and those of certain political parties to participate in this meeting is in direct contravention of the King’s advice and signals a rebellion against the commands of His Majesty. We are concerned about reports that one of the former officials of the King’s office has been observed to be hosting social gatherings that claim the existence of a phantom King,” read the statement. The statement further warned that such individuals were at risk of facing royal disciplinary proceedings if they continued with holding such meetings.

“We will continue assessing the situation and keep the nation informed about the details of these proceedings. Again, we wish to stress that the Zulu monarchy is above party politics,” the statement said. One of the royals, Prince Thulani Zulu, who confirmed being part of the meeting, said the gathering was meant to discuss royal matters including the issue of the Ingonyama Trust. According to Prince Thulani, the meeting was made up of royals who had been instrumental in the king’s ascendancy to the throne last year, adding that they would not do anything that would undermine the reigning monarch.

He dismissed suggestions of political parties involved in the meeting or plans of defying the king, stating that each of the royals present at the meeting had the king’s best interests at heart. “We are the royals representing different houses within the royal family and remain loyal to His Majesty the king because we stood beside him when some people were against him,” said the prince. The prince, who had been the spokesperson to the late king Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu, expressed his frustrations at being unable to meet the king despite a number of attempts.

“For the record this was not a clandestine meeting but a gathering of royals discussing important matters, any suggestion that the gathering (was about) plotting is untrue and amounts to disrespect,” said Prince Thulani. Meanwhile, it has emerged that Traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu has been admitted to hospital owing to back pain. Spokesperson Liezl van der Merwe confirmed that Buthelezi was admitted for routine tests and treatment for prolonged back pain and underwent a small procedure for back pain management.