Bookmark article to read later
Tuesday, May 2, 2023

RTMC distances itself from violent video game depicting National Traffic Police vehicle

A traffic police bearing logos and a hotline number

A screengrab from a video game on TikTok showing a National Traffic Police vehicle being driven recklessly. Picture: Screengrab via RTMC Twitter

Published 2h ago

Durban - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has distanced itself from a video doing the rounds on social media platform TikTok which depicts a National Traffic Police vehicle in a violent video game.

In a statement released on Twitter, the RTMC said it had noted with concern a social media video game in which images of the National Traffic Police are used.

The RTMC said: “The corporation distances itself from the video and its distasteful content. We would like to place it on record that we are not working with the creator of such content.”

The RTMC added that it does not endorse the violent content created and its rights were reserved.

It called on the creator to desist from using its brand without permission to develop content.

In the video, which depicts a video game, a National Traffic Police vehicle bearing the South African flag and a hotline number is seen being driven recklessly on a road.

The vehicle is seen being driven, by a person in a uniform, onto a pavement and knocking into people and even driving into a person who tries to avoid it.

THE MERCURY

Road safety

