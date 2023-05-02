RTMC distances itself from violent video game depicting National Traffic Police vehicle

Durban - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has distanced itself from a video doing the rounds on social media platform TikTok which depicts a National Traffic Police vehicle in a violent video game. In a statement released on Twitter, the RTMC said it had noted with concern a social media video game in which images of the National Traffic Police are used.

The RTMC said: “The corporation distances itself from the video and its distasteful content. We would like to place it on record that we are not working with the creator of such content.” The RTMC added that it does not endorse the violent content created and its rights were reserved. It called on the creator to desist from using its brand without permission to develop content.