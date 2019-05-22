SA Agulhas II is currently in the Weddell Sea, carrying a scientific research team, among whose objectives is to locate the sunken hulk of Endeavour, the ship that carried Sir Ernest Shackleton and his team to Antarctica in 1914, but that sank in the Weddell Sea after being crushed by ice. On this voyage, SA Agulhas II is commanded by Captain Knowledge Bengu, a seasoned South African polar seafarer.

DURBAN - The SA Agulhas II research vessel docked at the East Pier Quay in Cape Town on Friday. It was returning from its annual Marion and Prince Edward islands relief voyage with scientific data that will help the country to remain at the forefront of understanding the oceans. This relief voyage had a full list of ship-based scientific activities that included biological, chemical and physical oceanography.

The team was led by chief scientist Mthuthuzeli Gulekana and comprised participants from the Department of Environmental Affairs (DEA), SA Environmental Observation Network, the SA Weather Service and the University of Cape Town. Their research will be used to produce numerous national and international research publications in areas including ornithology, geology, zoology, botany, meteorology and space weather.

The SA Agulhas II, a South African ice-breaking polar supply and research ship owned by the DEA, was designed to carry out scientific research and to take supplies to South African research stations in the Antarctic.

The team juggled their dedicated ship time between research and logistical services.

Working 24/7, the scientists managed to complete 90% of the planned activities. These included, but are not limited to, using high-definition cameras and videos to monitor the ocean-floor biodiversity communities and seabed habitats.

Sophisticated equipment was used to determine the salt and heat content of the seawater as deep as 5000m and to conduct ocean acidification studies by measuring acidity (pH, total alkalinity) of the seawater around the Marion Island Marine Protected Area.

Two moored instruments were recovered, serviced and redeployed to collect year-long trends of current speed and direction, as well as heat and salt content, which contributes to long-term monitoring data of the ecosystem around Prince Edward Island.

Data was also collected to monitor macro- and micro-plastics in an attempt to report on marine pollution, as well as weather data using automated weather systems on board the ship.

Preliminary results showed that the ocean environment around Marion and Prince Edward islands was still in a relatively pristine state. Seabed pictures showed a healthy ecosystem and no signs of bottom trawling usually caused by fishing.

Micro- and macro-plastics were present; however, the size of the plastic pieces found was surprising for the Southern Ocean because it is far from land mass.

At the Marion Island base there were island-based scientific research programmes looking at marine mammals, botany, geomorphology and space weather, under the lead of scientist Professor Nico de Bruyn from the University of Pretoria.

