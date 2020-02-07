SA flags to fly at half mast in honour of struggle icon, Derrick McBride









Derrick Robert McBride Picture Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA). Durban - South African flags will fly at half mast at every flag station in the province on Saturday, ahead of the funeral of struggle activist, Derrick McBride, on Saturday. President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that McBride's funeral a Special Provincial Official Funeral category two. Welcoming Ramaphosa's decision, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala, said the noble gesture by President Ramaphosa was a fitting tribute to this revolutionary giant who when it was not fashionable, chose to man the forward trenches in the fight against apartheid injustice. McBride, a former uMkhonto WeSizwe operative, ranked among the most outstanding activists South Africa has ever seen. "He pioneered many strategic interventions which eventually saw the demise of Apartheid. In line with the President’s directive, we are accordingly informing the people of KwaZulu-Natal that the National Flag should be half-mast on Saturday as a sign of mourning," Zikalala said.

"On behalf of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government and the people of this province, we mourn the loss of this struggle giant and convey our deepest condolences to the McBride family."

"Let us join together to remember the heroic contribution of this gifted leader, a great patriot and servant of the people. His contribution to the liberation struggle has given many of our citizens the reality of freedom we enjoy today,” he added.

McBride is the father of former head of Independent Police Investigative Directorate, Robert McBride. McBride senior is believed to have passed away on Monday.

Head of International Governance and Relations in the city and former Wentworth resident, Eric Apelgren, described McBride as a consistent person who showed younger leaders the way.

McBride snr's funeral will take place at the Durban City Hall on Saturday at 9am.

The Mercury