Durban - South African flags will fly at half mast at every flag station in the province on Saturday, ahead of the funeral of struggle activist, Derrick McBride, on Saturday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that McBride's funeral a Special Provincial Official Funeral category two.
Welcoming Ramaphosa's decision, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala, said the noble gesture by President Ramaphosa was a fitting tribute to this revolutionary giant who when it was not fashionable, chose to man the forward trenches in the fight against apartheid injustice.
McBride, a former uMkhonto WeSizwe operative, ranked among the most outstanding activists South Africa has ever seen.
"He pioneered many strategic interventions which eventually saw the demise of Apartheid. In line with the President’s directive, we are accordingly informing the people of KwaZulu-Natal that the National Flag should be half-mast on Saturday as a sign of mourning," Zikalala said.