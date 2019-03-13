File picture: Skyler Reid

DURBAN - The competence of the South African Special Task Force has come under the spotlight after it was placed 44th out of 50 in an international Swat challenge in Dubai recently. The elite unit competed against 49 other countries in the five-day event, which included challenges on how to effectively deal with threats such as hostage-taking, high-risk crime and acts of terrorism.

Police Minister Bheki Cele’s spokesperson Reneilwe Serero said the ministry was aware of South Africa’s performance and was overseeing a work session to assess the unit’s capabilities.

The work session, Serero said, involved the team’s operational response environment. It also included enhancing capacity and capability in all the SAPS specialised units.

“It must also be noted that due to the specialised nature of the work members do, there’s a continuing revision of members’ performance level individually within the Special Task Force,” Serero said.

Last month’s challenge was hosted by the United Arab Emirates.

The annual event sees international teams go head-to-head in five challenge categories that test global tactical and weaponry professionals in a bid to encourage the exchange of techniques and promote the high level of tactical skills. It also focuses on the mental and physical endurance of Swat teams.

Police units from Dubai, Vietnam, Kazakhstan and New York were among those that performed better than South Africa. The Dubai police dominated the challenges and were placed first in the overall five-day challenge.

In an analysis of the day-to-day performances, the South African Special Task Force was placed 27th in the tactical event, which took place on the first day.

It scored 22 points and completed the task in 1minute 8seconds, while Dubai Police Team A completed the course in 41sec.

The tactical event required a five-man team to complete a high-risk warrant, hostage rescue and barricaded gunman challenge.

In the assault event, in which shooting skills were tested, South Africa placed 47th and completed the event in 7min54sec, while Dubai Police Team A placed first, in 2min16sec.

During the officer rescue challenge, South Africa took more than 15 minutes to complete the challenge and was ranked 45th, while the Kuwait Swat Team was placed first for completing the challenge in just under four minutes.

In the tower challenge, where officers were tested on their agility and speed when entering and exiting towering buildings, South Africa was placed 28th for completing the event in over eight minutes, while the first place was awarded to Alachua County Sheriffs Office in the US, which finished in just over three minutes.

The final day’s challenge was an obstacle course, which the South African unit took almost seven minutes to complete, putting them in 32nd place. The Dubai Police Team A bagged first place, completing the challenge in just over four minutes.

Johan Burger, a consultant at the Institute for Security Studies, said the outcome illustrated a slow and steady decline in the country’s task force.

He said the elite unit had always been regarded as one of the best in the world as they had maintained high standards and performed on a par with leading police units.

“The fact that the Special Task Force fared so poorly is indicative of the level to which they have deteriorated. Linked to that assessment, it raises huge concerns about their state of readiness for crimes and attacks on South Africa,” he said.

Burger said its dismal performance on the international arena made it “absolutely clear” that there was a problem with the unit.

