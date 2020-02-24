Sabotage claims as more Ugu infrastructure damaged









A municipal vehicle that was allocated to a standby technician was torched on Thursday night while parked at the technician’s residence at KwaNositha. Durban - Acts of alleged sabotage of Ugu District Municipality’s infrastructure continue unabated after a vehicle was set alight and a water reservoir was damaged at the weekend. Over the past month, the municipality has been battling to deal with the anger of residents who are without water, workers who are on strike, and water infrastructure damaged by unknown groups. Five municipal vehicles, including a water tanker, have already been destroyed by fire. A municipal vehicle that was allocated to a standby technician was torched on Thursday night last week at KwaNositha Village, in Port Shepstone. Ugu District municipality spokesperson, France Zama, said the leadership of the municipality was concerned by the growing threats to its workers.

Zama said the incidents seemed to be a well-organised plan to bring the functions of the municipality to a halt.

“Criminal cases have been filed with law enforcement agencies, and we ask members of the community to help the police with information that will lead to apprehending the culprits. First things first, we need to deal with these criminal elements. Once the police have started to do their work in helping us fight this, we will be able to start fixing the damaged infrastructure,” said Zama.

He said that on Saturday, they found that the line that transported water to the Harding reservoir had been damaged.

Last week Tuesday, a reservoir that supplied the Harding area was damaged in what was believed to be an act of sabotage, and a municipal water tanker was set alight in Park Rynie.

“This is really sabotaging our progress in fixing the water issue under the municipality and it’s given us a clear indication that we are dealing with criminals. We are looking at all available avenues in ensuring that we fight and deal with the situation at hand,” he said.

At the beginning of the year, the municipality fired 121 workers in the water department following a strike.

The South African Municipal Workers Union previously attributed the destruction of infrastructure to people who were looking to be awarded contracts in the municipality.

Zama said that at this stage, they would wait for the police’s investigations to reveal the culprits.

The Mercury