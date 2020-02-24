Over the past month, the municipality has been battling to deal with the anger of residents who are without water, workers who are on strike, and water infrastructure damaged by unknown groups.
Five municipal vehicles, including a water tanker, have already been destroyed by fire.
A municipal vehicle that was allocated to a standby technician was torched on Thursday night last week at KwaNositha Village, in Port Shepstone.
Ugu District municipality spokesperson, France Zama, said the leadership of the municipality was concerned by the growing threats to its workers.