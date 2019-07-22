Durban - THE IFP has “sacked” its mayor, Jerry Sibiya, in the Abaqulusi (Vryheid) Municipality for allegedly being the source of division in the party’s caucus. Sibiya said he was “asked” to resign last week, both as mayor and the party’s PR councillor.

Abaqulusi, governed by the IFP through a coalition with the DA and EFF, has been under administration since March this year. Sibiya said yesterday that he was removed for calling for accountability and clean governance.

“When I took over nearly a year ago, I found out that the management was signing off on illegal overtime that was costing the council over R4.2million a month instead of the limit of R600 000”. He said managers were signing off on overtime of more than 100 hours per month when it should have been capped at 40 hours.

“The abuse of petrol cards for council vehicles was also rife, it was quite clear that taxpayers’ money was being abused,” he said.

The Mercury has established that other problems identified included the employment of general workers without jobs being advertised and the hiring of two senior managers in the office of the municipal manager on a salary scale higher than normal.

Sibiya said he pushed for the municipal manager Bonga Ntanzi to face consequences for his failure to act.

This, he said, was blocked by the Speaker, Michael Khumalo, who refused to call a full council meeting. Ntanzi is currently on suspension.

“For asking for action to be taken against the municipal manager, I was accused of colluding with the administrator and dividing the caucus. I was asked to take special leave from July 4 to August 6. I was called back last week and asked to resign,” he said.

He said his suspension and dismissal were indicators that the IFP was not serious about fighting corruption.

“There is nothing that I have been charged with.”

Attempts to contact Ntanzi and Khumalo were unsuccessful yesterday.

IFP MPL Blessed Gwala said Sibiya had resigned and the party had accepted his resignation.

“Indeed there are a lot of allegations of maladministration that need to be investigated.”

He said it would be unwise to let someone who could be a subject of that investigation, as he was part of the leadership, remain in power while that investigation was ongoing.

The Mercury