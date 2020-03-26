SADAG's 10 tips to survive the lockdown and stay sane

Durban - The growing numbers of Covid-19 cases in South Africa, the 21-day lockdown and all the uncertainty that comes along with it, is all very overwhelming, more especially for those

According to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, Covid-19 is causing anxiety, panic and unrest across the globe with new guidelines and recommendations being published and changed frequently.

"It’s natural to feel worried and overwhelmed about our safety and wellbeing. So if you’re feeling concerned about the Coronavirus, you're not alone. Yet, for some of us, this concern can quickly grow into anxiety, even panic. Hearing about shortages of hand sanitizer, people stocking their homes with food, and the number of deaths worldwide only fuels this fire," said Clinical Psychologist, Dessy Tzoneva.

SADAG has issued 10 tips to survive the lockdown: