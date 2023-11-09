Sadtu KZN calls off picket after reaching deal with the department over pay, safety

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) in KwaZulu-Natal has called off picketing that caused the postponement of Grade 8 to 11 exams in some schools after reaching an agreement with the KZN Department of Education. The Mercury on Wednesday reported that the picketing caused the postponement of Grade 8 to 11 exams in some schools in the uMlazi and Pinetown areas. The Grade 12 exams are unaffected.

Sadtu started picketing on Monday over safety of teachers, allocation of funds to schools and filling of teacher vacancies. In a statement on Thursday, Sadtu provincial secretary, Nomarashiya Caluza, said the union had a meeting with the department on Monday where the heads of department reported on the progress regarding their responses to the memorandum of demands which was delivered during the October 13 march. “The department has secured a guarantee to receive 78% from the National Treasury in respect of compensation of employees as a result of salary adjustments impacted by Resolution 1 of 2023 of PSCBC.”

However, she said the department has to wait for processes of transferring this money before they could process pay progression. “The department has already requested National to assist through programmatic payment at a central point as it was done last year,” she said, adding that the Grade R stipend adjustments must be effected together with their stipends end of November 2023. This will be calculated guided by the PSCBC Resolution 1 of 2023. Caluza said the Department had already started capturing and releasing payments for school allocations.

“It is expected that some schools will start receiving (payments) from early next week. Cash blocking which is a control mechanism will delay the payment of everything that is owed to schools. Therefore, schools will be paid in tranches. The union is comfortable with the agreed time-frames.” Following this presentation by the department on Monday, Caluza said a special Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) meeting was convened on Wednesday. “The PEC then resolved that pickets must be called off and all members (should) go back to continue with their work.”

She further stated that meetings would be held to assess the department’s progress in implementing what was agreed upon. “Part of what is to be monitored is the assistance that the department promised to provide to schools that did not comply with audits, which means that these schools may not receive their allocations at all until they comply. The envisaged assistance is to ensure that these schools must be able to administer internal examinations.” Caluza said all members were expected to administer internal examinations.

Sadtu also thanked members who ensured that the matric examination was not disrupted in any way. “This programme was meant to ensure that the department focused on supporting schools, ensuring that school allocations are paid. This was not a selfish programme and it must be understood that it was decided after numerous engagements with the department which had failed to honour its obligations to schools.” The KZN Department of Education has been approached for comment.