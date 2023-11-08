Sadtu KZN picketing hits high school exams, some on ice

The Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) picket has caused the postponement of Grade 8 to 11 exams in some schools in the uMlazi and Pinetown areas in Durban. The Grade 12 exams are unaffected.

Sadtu started picketing on Monday over safety of teachers, allocation of funds to schools and filling of teacher vacancies. The teacher union’s picketing has sparked mixed reaction from education stakeholders. Merebank Secondary school, in the Durban South area, said in a circular, that it had suspended Grade 8 to 11 exams from Tuesday until further notice. “The National Senior Certificate exams will continue as scheduled. We regret the inconvenience, you will be informed of further developments timeously.”

KwaZulu-Natal Parents’ Association chairperson Vee Gani said this was a crucial time for pupils writing their exams. “We met Sadtu and they have explained their grievances to us. We understand their concerns but it is happening at a bad time. I’ve received letters from schools in Durban that have postponed their exams. I have also received calls from parents worried about the exams being postponed. “Grade 9 pupils are facing important exams and have to choose their subjects for Grade 10. Grade 11 pupils will use their final exam to apply to a tertiary institution. We call on the Department of Education to resolve this matter urgently.”

Dr Imran Keeka, DA KZN spokesperson on Education, said the party strongly condemned the call by Sadtu to its members to down tools. “The call – in the form of a notice the DA has seen – also informs schools and members that the strike action is for an unknown period.” The DA called on Sadtu to reconsider its current action and for Education MEC Mbali Frazer to urgently engage with the union, Keeka said.

“While the DA supports Sadtu’s observations of poor working conditions ... this protest will only harm our learners.” National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA KZN CEO Thirona Moodley, said it was unfortunate that Sadtu has resorted to protest action. “We hope all their issues will be resolved as soon as possible so that normality can prevail.”

Thembeni Madlopha-Mthethwa, IFP spokesperson on Education, called for Frazer’s intervention. “We appreciate Sadtu’s demands, but believe Sadtu must use the 2024 general elections to punish the ANC government, which has failed to address its challenges. The IFP calls on MEC Frazer to urgently address teachers’ grievances.” Sadtu said Frazer should address their memorandum of demands.

“Schools are no longer safe for teachers and learners. Many teachers and education workers have been attacked at gunpoint while in the workplace. Some have even been murdered. We call on the KZN Education Department to address the safety concerns of teachers.” Sadtu also demanded that schools be paid their financial allocations. “It is scandalous that some schools have not been paid; others were only paid half of their financial allocation.”

Sadtu said the department has failed to fill teacher vacancies. "Schools are made to stay without teachers waiting for head office to make placements. Many workers have exited but are not replaced. This puts undue pressure on the remaining personnel."