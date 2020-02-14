SAHRC probes safety issues at Msunduzi landfill









HEAPS of rubbish pile up outside the New England dump site, in Pietermaritzburg, after it was closed. The site, pictured right, has been beset with problems including fires and people living on the premises. Supplied/Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA) Durban - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has launched an investigation into the New England Road landfill site in Pietermaritzburg, which has been cited as a threat to the environment and a health risk to residents. The SAHRC highlighted several challenges plaguing the municipal dump, including a poor leachate management system, pollution of the environment, non-functional equipment, and a lack of gas and air quality monitoring. These factors, it said, had contributed to the emission of strong toxic fumes and the outbreak of several fires in recent months. This, it said, posed a severe threat to the sustainability of the environment and to the health and well-being of residents in both the local and surrounding communities. The dump, managed by Msunduzi Municipality, has been at the site of a number of environmentally harmful fires in the past six months.

Residents living in close proximity to the landfill site said the smoke had left some of them struggling to breathe.

The SAHRC said in a statement this week that the municipality’s waste management strategy was still primarily reliant on landfill disposal, and that the lifespan of the New England Road landfill site had already been flagged as being close to exhaustion several years ago.

“The SAHRC is, therefore, deeply concerned with the deterioration and current state of the site, given its prejudicial impact on the environment and public health, which also includes several schools that are located in close proximity of the site,” said KZN provincial manager Lloyd Lotz.

He said the SAHRC had registered its own complaint in terms of Section 13 of the SA Human Rights Commission, which empowered them to investigate any complaint relating to an alleged human rights violation.

Section 24 of the Constitution provides for the right to an environment that is not harmful to one’s health or well-being, as well as the right to have the environment protected from pollution and ecological degradation. This right is interrelated with many other rights in the Bill of Rights, such as one’s intrinsic right to human dignity.

Lotz said that given the “far-reaching risks and consequences” the site was posing to the environment and to the health and wellbeing of all the affected communities, the SAHRC was committed to ensuring that all necessary steps and measures were identified and implemented to remedy the situation, “and to minimise any further threats to the environment and to the health and wellbeing of local communities”.

Municipal Spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha said the municipality had not received any communication from the SAHRC notifying it about the probe.

The fires at the landfill site have disrupted the lives of residents and pupils in the area, with acrid smoke sometimes reaching as far as Hilton.

In July last year, The Mercury published a detailed exposé on the hundreds of men, women and children who live at the dump.

They live in makeshift plastic shelters on the site.

The municipality was slapped with a hefty fine by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs for violating regulations around the management of the dump last year. At the time, concerns were also raised over illegal immigrants living at the dump and other illegal activities that were taking place there.

The municipality gave an assurance that the illegal housing would be demolished and those living on the site would be processed and either deployed or moved to temporary housing. However, months later the municipality has failed to meet its target.

Those living on the site spend their days scavenging for food and looking for cardboard and other materials to sell.

About 3000 people work at the site, while hundreds live on it.

The Mercury