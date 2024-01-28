SAHRC to release the 2021 July unrest investigative hearings reports

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) will on Monday release the 2021 July unrest investigative hearings reports in Durban.

The SAHRC said that two reports will be jointly released by the two chapter nine bodies on the investigative work carried out into specific issues following the unrest that occurred in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The SAHRC held an imbizo attended by various stakeholders to ascertain the full scope of the work. Subsequently, a national investigative hearing into the 2021 July unrest was conducted, sitting in both KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The SAHRC added that the CRL Rights Commission conducted investigative hearings at which various stakeholders and affected parties presented their reports and evidence in respect of the 2021 unrest in KZN.