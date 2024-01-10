Salga calls for funding in wake of floods

The South African Local Government Association (Salga) in KwaZulu-Natal says it has made an appeal for the government to release a disaster relief fund to support municipalities grappling with the aftermath of flooding. This come as storms continue to lash the province.

On Monday, more than 100 people were evacuated in Ladysmith and surrounding areas in northern KZN after heavy rains caused flooding and infrastructure damage. The latest flooding in Ladysmith comes after several people in the town were killed two weeks ago when a river burst its bank due to heavy rains. In total, 40 people have died because of storm-related events since December. Salga KZN said it was making a call for urgent support, not just to rebuild the road network but to climate-proof bridges, stormwater mains and roads.

Speaking on the issue on Tuesday, Salga KZN chairperson Thami Ntuli said that they have been motivating for a grant from treasury for municipalities to repair infrastructure damaged due to floods as well as ageing systems. “Things like stormwater drainage and other infrastructure have not been maintained because of there being no budget. That is why we are finding there is so much damage and flooding when there is heavy rain. We are calling for a grant for all municipalities to repair infrastructure.” Ntuli added that lives were being lost due to homes being built close to rivers.

“We can’t allow our people to lose their lives due to not having adequate housing. It’s the housing problems that lead people to build homes near rivers and low-lying areas which are leading to the loss of lives. We need proper accommodation for people.” The KZN Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs said disaster management teams provided a swift response to the flooding in Ladysmith and surrounding areas. “Some of the roads, including the N11 between Newcastle and Ladysmith had to be temporarily closed to mitigate the risk. Some of the roads will remain closed as the town is still flooded.”

It said the people who were evacuated had been placed in the Indoor Sport Complex for their safety. “Our teams also responded to the Steadville township area, where 15 people had to be evacuated to the community hall, and another 23 in Matiwane were placed in the community hall for their safety.” In Msinga, people residing in a block of rental rooms built along the uThukela River were evacuated, as the river was overflowing after heavy rains.

“Our teams are monitoring the situation, and once the area has been confirmed to be safe, they will return to their homes. At this stage, no fatalities or injuries have been recorded.” The Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) confirmed that R602 in northern KZN was closed due to flooding. “The bridge has eroded and the road is closed. Vehicles will be diverted at Sunset Rest on N11 to Glencoe and Newcastle. Vehicles proceeding towards Ladysmith will be diverted at Glencoe towards R68 and back on to the N11.”

Alfred Duma Local Municipality said a number of roads were closed due to flooding and commuters were urged to use alternative routes. “We are waiting for a full report from disaster management teams. We will be visiting community halls where some of the people are placed.”