Salga warns against unprotected strikes

The SA local Government Association (Salga) has warned unions to protect their members from the consequences that come from participating in an unprotected strikes. The association of municipalities was reacting to the ongoing strike in eThekwini Municipality and the reasons behind the strike.

Council workers have been on strike since February 27, demanding to be paid what workers in other metros are being paid. The strike has been devastating to the image of the municipality and service delivery. Rubbish has been left to pile up in the streets while some communitieshave been left without water or electricity for extended periods of time. In response, the metro has obtained an interdict to prevent the striking workers from interfering with those who are not on strike. Furthermore, the metro is taking action against individual employees taking part in the strike.

In a statement, the association said, “The Salga KZN chairperson, Thami Ntuli, has been briefed about the eThekwini strike, and said that Salga in KZN sympathises with organised labour because negotiations over the wage curves have dragged on since 2016. “Salga will always be critical of unionists who strike first and get the striking certificate afterwards. That means the strike is unprotected. “The destruction of property and disruption of essential services that follow is avoidable and places workers in danger of losing their livelihoods. The workers deserve to be protected, said the statement.