Durban - The DA in eThekwini believes that the appointment of Belinda Scott as deputy city mayor and Weziwe Thusi as Speaker, is a case of same script, different cast. The DA was reacting to news that the ANC Provincial Executive Council in KZN had appointed the two in their respective posts.

"It is concerning that the two who have made it clear that they want to retire from politics and enjoy their old age, are now being brought back from the retirement village to hold crucial positions in this multi-billion rand budget metro," DA leader in KZN, Zwakele Mncwango, said.

He said the DA is willing to work with the elected Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda for the sake of the people of eThekwini.

"The ANC is still the ANC regardless of who is in charge, their mandate is still to loot from the public funds, so we will continue monitoring how the new executive execute its duties. Just like Ramaphosa when he was elected, people had confidence in him that he will bring the new dawn of a corrupt-free governance, thus is proving to be a fallacy as it is clear that the president is not different from his predecessor," he said.

Zwakele said the announcement of the Msunduzi Mayor, Mzimkhulu Nobela, was deeply disappointing

"Today the ANC made another blunder and appointed an unknown politician to lead the capital. It seems that the ANC has no interest in stabilising the city. The people of Msunduzi should remove the ANC once and for all in order for good governance to take over Msunduzi and make it work again. In eThekwini the ANC is still facing a serious dilemma in that Zandile Gumede and the entire executive have not resigned. This leaves the ANC with no choice but to support a DA motion to remove Gumede," he said.

