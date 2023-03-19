SANBS urges people to donate blood to mark Human Rights Day

Durban -The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) wants South Africans to go out in numbers to donate blood on 21 March, Human Rights day . In a statement, SANBS said Human Rights Day is an iconic day and a reminder of the price that was paid for the human rights that we enjoy today.

SANBS appealed to the public to donate blood to save lives. To be eligible to donate blood, you have to be between 16 and 75-years-old and weigh more than 50kg. “For over 21 years, the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has been driven by its mission, to save lives and ensure that every citizen has access to blood transfusions when they are in need. This cannot be done without the invaluable contribution of dedicated donors.

“This year, SANBS is not only encouraging healthy members of the public to visit their nearest donor centre to do their part for Human Rights Day; but it is asking each one to bring one. As was demonstrated by the powerful movement that gave rise to Human Rights Day, SANBS believes that there is power in numbers,” said the statement. SANBS said it has set itself a target of collecting 14 000 units of blood for the period 17–21 March 2023. The SANBS Senior Manager Thandi Mosupye said everyone must get involved in saving lives by donating blood during this Human Rights Day long weekend.