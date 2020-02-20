SANDF angered by embarrassing video









Picture: Twitter Durban - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has been left red faced after a video emerged showing its members driving a tank that veered out of control and ploughed into a crowd of other SANDF members. The video, which emerged on social media this week of soldiers on a routine training operation, drew attention and mockery of the SANDF online. It was not immediately clear when the incident took place. The SANDF described the posting of the video as an attempt to embarrass it. Military commentator Helmoed Römer Heitman said the incident was just an “oops” moment that happened to soldiers all over the world during training. He said the incident was no reflection on the training and readiness of the SANDF.

Spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said they had seen the video and questioned the motives of the person who posted it.

The SANDF has released a statement on the Rooikat armoured car incident during a practice run for the Armed Forces Day capability demonstration outside Polokwane.



Accidents do happen and one of the reasons for having a rehearsal is iron out any problems. pic.twitter.com/TOSl8cXRXN — defenceWeb (@defenceWeb_Afr) February 18, 2020

“The SANDF has noted with concern a video clip on social media platforms depicting an SA Army Rooikat Light Armoured vehicle involved in an uncontrolled swerving towards spectators in SANDF uniform. There were neither injuries suffered nor damages reported,” he said.

In the video, a tank is being driven over a steep incline and as it comes down on the other side it speeds up uncontrollably and heads straight for a barricade where other SANDF members are standing.

The soldiers flee and the tanker crashes into the fence. The driver pulls it out and drives away.

“It is regrettable that there are individuals who hide behind pseudonyms while intentionally portraying the SANDF negatively by posting and/or commenting adversely against it with ill intentions of casting doubts about its personnel and equipment to the unsuspecting public,” said Dlamini.

He said the incident happened during a practice run for the Armed Forces Day 2020 Capability Demonstration at the Roodewal Bombing Range. After the video was posted on Facebook, it drew more than 220 comments, 741 shares and more than 800 likes.

Heitman said SANDF soldiers were well trained.

“Look at our peacekeeping missions in Africa we have done well every time.”

He said there was, however, a general downward trend with the army that should be arrested.

“Because of lack of funds there was no modernisation of equipment, the fighter pilots are not flying enough, the navy does not go to sea enough and this could lead to the best people leaving.”

The Mercury