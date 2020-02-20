The video, which emerged on social media this week of soldiers on a routine training operation, drew attention and mockery of the SANDF online.
It was not immediately clear when the incident took place.
The SANDF described the posting of the video as an attempt to embarrass it.
Military commentator Helmoed Römer Heitman said the incident was just an “oops” moment that happened to soldiers all over the world during training. He said the incident was no reflection on the training and readiness of the SANDF.