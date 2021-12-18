SANDF recover 6 stolen ‘top of the range’ Toyota vehicles before they were smuggled into Mozambique

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) applauded its members on the Mozambican border near Mpumalanga for recovering six “top of the range” Toyota vehicles before they could be smuggled over the border last week. In a statement yesterday the SANDF said soldiers from 7 SA Infantry Battalion were currently deployed on the South Africa/Mozambique border and were conducting routine patrols when they noticed vehicles proceeding towards the border on different days.

“When they stopped the vehicles, the occupants left the cars and ran on foot into the bushes leaving the vehicles behind,” said the statement. The SANDF said the six recovered vehicles included Toyota Hilux double-cab bakkies and a Toyota Fortuner. The vehicles were handed over to the SAPS for further investigation, it said.

According to the SANDF, the value of the vehicles has not yet been confirmed. “The SANDF applauds its members deployed in Mpumalanga near the Mozambican border who intercepted and recovered six top of the range vehicles before being smuggled into Mozambique between Saturday, December 11, 2021 and Thursday, December 16, 2021,” said the statement. The SANDF said it was encouraging to see its members serve South Africa and its people during the festive season and beyond.

"The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thandi Modise, Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thabang Makwetla, the Secretary for Defence, Ambassador Sonto Kudjoe, the Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya, and members of the Military Command would like to congratulate our soldiers for their commitment and patriotism for carrying out their duty diligently," said the SANDF. Six top of the range Toyota vehicles were recovered by the SANDF before they were smuggled into Mozambique last week. Picture: Supplied.