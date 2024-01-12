SAPS 10111 call centre recovery plan in place

The SAPS has enlisted the help of the Project Management Office in the Presidency to improve the functioning of its 10111 call centre. The 10111 Reform Project Plan aims to improve the functionality of all call centres after concerns were raised about the state of these centres and their ability to assist vulnerable South Africans affected by high levels of crime.

Independent Policing Union of SA president Bethuel Nkuna said the union was concerned about the total lack of interest by SAPS management in resolving issues at emergency call centres. “The 10111 call centres remain short-staffed, with a high volume of calls from vulnerable members of the community,” Nkuna said, adding that it is difficult for “skeleton staff” to cope. Nkuna said what is of major concern is that these shortages have been ongoing since 2016 and that this important function was being neglected.

Richard Mamabolo, spokesperson for the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union, said the union has a planned visit to inspect the call centres and to interact with members. He said a shortage of personnel poses a serious threat to service delivery. “It puts more strain on members, hence we reiterate our call to the SAPS to fill all vacant funded posts, not only at 10111 but within the whole of the SAPS,” he said. ActionSA spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni said nothing had changed since the party reported at the beginning of last year that the SAPS failed to answer millions of emergency calls.

“We believe Police Minister Bheki Cele is incompetent for the task at hand. Policing and the force's response to the urgent needs of citizens is highly inadequate. It’s very unfortunate that a hotline meant for an emergency response is as dysfunctional as it is, with no real plan to remedy the situation,” Ngobeni said. Blessed Gwala, IFP KZN provincial spokesperson for Community Safety and Liaison, said with the high rate of crime in the country, the dysfunctioning of the 10111 emergency number was a recipe for disaster.

“The 10111 number is used for any emergency requiring a police response. This means that whenever someone phones the emergency number for help when there is an attempted break-in, murder or even rape, they would be left to defend themselves, as the 10111 call centre would often fail to even answer their call,” he said. SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said a 10111 Reform Project Plan was in place to restore capacity and capability of operations to respond to all emergency calls and communication received by the 10111 emergency response centres. “At the Midrand 10111 centre alone, during peak season from December 1 to December 31, 2023, call centre operators answered 309 348 calls. Only 64 000 of these calls were policing-related and were attended to.”

According to Mathe, to ensure capacity at the centres, 535 newly trained police constables have been allocated to 10111 call centres countrywide. She said the SAPS Technology Management Services Division has been deploying back-up power at the radio high sites, base stations and switching centres in order to have continuous radio and telephone communication during load shedding. “Alternative back-up power has been deployed at various call centres to ensure continuous services within the 10111 call centre.