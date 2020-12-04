SAPS rolls out Zulu King-backed Royal Reserve Police Service for rural KZN

Durban - THE SAPS launched the Royal Reserve Policing concept in KwaNongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday. The programme will see the introduction of 77 police reservists in traditionally led communities. The concept, which was spearheaded by the SAPS, is the first of its kind to be implemented and will also be rolled out in other parts of the country. At the launch was Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khehla Sitole along with Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini. According to the police, the programme is aimed at strengthening their capacity to address criminality in rural areas, especially in traditionally led communities.

Speaking during the launch, Sitole said the programme was part of a turnaround strategy by the police to build better working relationships between the police and rural communities.

“We are professionalising the policing of the royalty and restructuring it, thus the launch of this Royal Reserve Police Service. These police officers have been trained to ensure safety in all places led by royalty,” said Sithole.

He added that the police would also be launching a Community-Based Mounted Unit to protect the farming economy and curb stock theft.

Cele called upon the reservists to pay more attention to gender-based violence.

He said the safety of women needed to prioritised, not only in the suburbs and townships, but also in rural areas.

Cele also urged the reservists to ensure the safety of the royal family.

“We gave you tools when you work and you must use them to protect those whose lives are in danger. You also need to behave and conduct yourself respectfully. You must work within the law,” he said.

Cele further urged police officers to pay more attention to stock theft, which had become a burning issue in the province.

The king urged the reservists to protect and ensure the safety of women and children in far-flung rural areas and communities led by traditional leaders.

He said that he was ashamed and concerned about the behaviour of some men in the country.

Referring to hot-spot areas for rape and murder in KZN, the king said: “They revealed that the province is leading with such inhuman behaviour. Those who do such are not humans, but pure animals.

“What type of person would rape a 3-year-old and kill them? Who could rape old grandmothers and kill them?” he asked.

