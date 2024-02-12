SA’s toll tariffs set to rise from March 1, says Sanral

Motorists, who have already had to endure a fuel price hike, can expect to pay 6.25% more for toll fees across the country from March 1. In a public announcement issued on Saturday, SA National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) said the tariffs were adjusted in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) as obtained from Statistics South Africa.

“The annual toll tariffs will increase by 6.25%, as published in the Government Gazette of February 6. This rate is less than last year’s 6.58% adjustment.” Motorists with class 1 vehicles will now pay R15.50 at the N3 Mariannhill Plaza, which is R1 more than the previous tariff of R14.50, while classes 2, 3 and 4 of heavy vehicles will pay R28, R34 and R53 respectively. On the N2 South Coast, motorists travelling in light motor vehicles will pay R12 at Izotsha Ramp, R37.50 at Oribi Mainline, R17.50 at Ramp(S), R20.50 at Ramp(N) and R16 at the Umtentweni Ramp.

For heavy vehicles the tolls range from R21 to R50 at Izotsha Ramp, at Oribi it’s R67 to R150; at Ramp(S) it’s R32 to R68; at Ramp(N) it’s R35 to R92 and at the Umtentweni Ramp it ranges from R28 to R64. On the North Coast, motorists with class 1 vehicles travelling on the N2 North Coast will pay R8 at King Shaka Airport Ramp, R14.50 at oThongathi Mainline, R7 at Ramp(S) and Ramp(N), R17.50 at Mvoti Mainline, R9.50 at Mandeni Ramp, R25 at Dokodweni Ramp, R59 at Mtunzini Mainline. The toll tariffs for heavy vehicles range from R16 to R32 at the King Shaka Airport Ramp; on oThongathi Mainline it’s R30 to R57, for both Ramp(S) and Ramp(N) it ranges from R16 to R29; Mvoti Mainline the toll ranges from R48 to R96; Mandeni Ramp it’s R18 to R29; Dokodweni Ramp it’s R49 to R78 and Mtunzini Mainline ranges from R113 to R200.

Sanral’s communications and marketing general manager, Vusi Mona, said the toll revenue was necessary to maintain, operate and improve toll roads, as well as to service debt incurred to implement a toll road project. “Sanral is empathetic to the South African public, considering the current state of the economy. “However, it is equally important to introduce the adjustments to ensure that the agency continues to deliver safe and quality roads to the benefit of all road users,” said Mona.

Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, said the annual increases was close to CPI or inflation. “Whatever the reasoning, the price of transport will increase, as with all increases introduced into the logistics chain. There will be a similar effect on the consumer once the ripple effect through the supply chain has reached the retail outlets. “Unfortunately, whether we like it or not, there will be increases in the transport of goods – and passengers,” he said.

Kelly added that with the possibility of yet more fuel price increases being forecast, another cycle of constant increases will hit the consumer. He said there are reports that the consumer has very little left to spare, to accommodate increases of any nature. “The medium term prognosis is not good news, as transport is a critical factor in consumer spending – in terms of food/shelter/electricity/education/ transport and many other basic living necessities.