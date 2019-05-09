The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has urged beneficiaries of pension, disability and foster care grants to be vigilant.

DURBAN - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has urged beneficiaries of pension, disability and foster care grants to be vigilant after card fraud scams emerged in KwaZulu-Natal. In March and April, members of two syndicates operating in Vryheid and Richmond were arrested in connection with the scams.

In one of the cases, the suspects were found with several Sassa cards.

Sassa said it was aware of a scam where replacement cards were requested by fraudsters, who then drew the beneficiaries’ grant money.

It said while it was difficult to provide statistics on card fraud, nine cases were under investigation by the department this month.

To guard against the card swop scam, biometric verification was done if a beneficiary requested a new card.

The SA Post Office (Sapo) said the introduction of Sassa debit cards into the industry had “attracted the interest of criminal elements”.

“Sapo and Sassa are, however, continuously evaluating the modus operandi of criminal elements and strengthening internal control measures accordingly.”

Sapo said it was also working with the police, and this had led to 44 people being arrested. The organisation said it had also streamlined its procedures for investigating allegations of possible card fraud from Sassa accounts in order to minimise the inconvenience to beneficiaries and to effect refunds as quickly as possible.

“The Post Office refunds all affected beneficiaries the full value of the social grant where fraud incidents have been reported to us, and where our investigations have confirmed the fraud.”

It said the incidents of alleged card fraud affecting Sassa beneficiaries using the Postbank Sassa card were “extremely low by industry standards”.

“During the March 2019 payments period, 14.4 million transactions were completed successfully by beneficiaries using the Postbank-Sassa cards,” according to Sapo.

Black Sash said it was also aware of the problem. It said beneficiaries had reported incidents as early as October last year.

THE MERCURY