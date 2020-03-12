Sassa officials in court over payments made into fake grant accounts

Durban - Five South African Social Security Agency who allegedly created and deposited money into fake grant accounts, have been granted R5000 bail each following their first appearance in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court this week.

The five were arrested on Wednesday at various offices around the country for allegedly illegally capturing and processing Old Age Pension Grants which did not meet the requirements in terms of social Assistance Act 13 of 2004.

According to Sassa acting regional executive manager, Zanoxolo Mpeta,the prints affixed in the grant applications were not those of the alleged grant applicants or beneficiaries and the processed Old Age Grants were not for the benefit of the alleged grant applicants causing potential prejudice to Sassa in the amount R1 510 650.93. The grants were processed at the Hlanganani, Mooi River and Richmond local offices," he said.

Mpeta said the five also allegedly transferred grant money to various accounts for the benefit of unknown persons by SASSA.

He said the bulk of the accounts were opened at Post Bank in Gugulethu in the Western Cape.