SCAM ALERT: TIKZN warns of 'ponzi scheme' targeting KZN residents

DURBAN - Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal (TIKZN) has warned the public to be aware of an investment “Ponzi” scheme that is targeting unsuspecting citizens in KwaZulu-Natal.

TIKZN said the scheme’s operators were taking money and promising the investors a huge return on investment within a few days using the entity’s name.

“It has come to our attention that fraudsters are taking advantage of online and social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook during this volatile economic situation and marketing fake finance investment opportunities under the name of TIKZN,” said Neville Matjie, TIKZN’s chief executive.

He added that the agency did not require any form of payment for the services it rendered.

Matjie empathised with anyone who had fallen victim to the scam and encouraged them to report the incident to the authorities.