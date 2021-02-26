SCAM ALERT: TIKZN warns of 'ponzi scheme' targeting KZN residents
DURBAN - Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal (TIKZN) has warned the public to be aware of an investment “Ponzi” scheme that is targeting unsuspecting citizens in KwaZulu-Natal.
TIKZN said the scheme’s operators were taking money and promising the investors a huge return on investment within a few days using the entity’s name.
“It has come to our attention that fraudsters are taking advantage of online and social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook during this volatile economic situation and marketing fake finance investment opportunities under the name of TIKZN,” said Neville Matjie, TIKZN’s chief executive.
He added that the agency did not require any form of payment for the services it rendered.
Matjie empathised with anyone who had fallen victim to the scam and encouraged them to report the incident to the authorities.
“TIKZN is also engaging with law enforcement officials to ensure that the culprits are brought to book so that we bring a speedy end to this type of crime. We further categorically state that this fraud is perpetrated by persons external to TIKZN and that this organisation does not partake in or promote any type of Ponzi/pyramid scheme promising high investment return. Please do not fall into the trap of a get-rich-quick scheme,” he said.
He reminded the public that all services rendered by TIKZN were free and urged them to be vigilant and ensure they dealt with legitimate persons and entities that were registered financial service providers.
If members of the public suspect foul play under TIKZN they can contact Angel Sibisi at 0760623779/ 0764686139 or [email protected]
The Mercury