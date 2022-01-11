School pays tribute to Jamie-Lee Koen whose body was found in Winston park

DURBAN - Westville Boys High School (WBHS) has paid tribute to Jamie-Lee Koen, who was in the school’s class of 2011, describing him as a ‘kind and uplifting young man.’ Koen’s body was found at the base of a cliff in Winston Park on Saturday after he went missing on January 2. After over a week of searching, police confirmed that Koen’s body was found at the bottom of a cliff on January 8.

His alma mater paid tribute to Koen yesterday in a Facebook post hours after the news of his passing broke. “As a school and community, we express our devastation and heartfelt condolences to Robbie, Teresa, Tyron and Michelle on the tragic loss of Jamie (WBHS 2011),” said the post. The school said Koen was a talented sportsman, a respected and loved peer and leader at WBHS: “He made a valuable contribution as a high calibre 1st XI cricket player, 2nd XI football player and 4th team rugby player who displayed not only talent, but also courage and self-belief.”

Form teacher Robbie Young said Koen had been the leader and mentor of his Grade 8 class. “The boys loved him. Jamie connected with each boy and protected them like he was their older brother. He always had a joke, always reduced their fears and always lifted their spirits. He set those boys up to go forward with confidence,” he said. At 28, Young said, Koen had still remained the same “kind and uplifting young man”.

“He recently told me, he believed that his purpose was to bring joy to people, inspire and encourage them. Jamie was a pure-hearted guy who simply loved people,” said Young. Fellow old boy Chester Comins said from Grade 8 to 12, he had shared the field with Koen and was impressed by how patient and gritty he was. “A left-handed top order batsman who often got us out of early trouble by valuing his wicket. He was a man of good character on and off the field and always greeting (sic) with his big mischievous smile.

“My sincere condolences to his parents Robbie and Teresa who would attend the Saturday matches, cheering on Jamie and enjoying exciting schoolboy cricket, as well as his sister and brother Tyron. Keep batting,” said Comins Sharmin Naidoo, former director of sport at the school, said Koen’s passing came as a shock. “Jamie’s passing comes as a shock to our community and he will forever hold a place in our hearts. He was a kindhearted and hardworking young man at Westville Boys,” he said.

Naidoo said Koen was a part of a strong cricket culture at the school and helped the team achieve great heights. “He was a sportsman that showed grit when his team needed him the most and never shirked away from hard work. “Jamie valued his relationships with both his peers and his teachers at WBHS and was always the one to bring light to a difficult situation. Jamie, we will miss you dearly, and may your soul rest in peace,” Naidooo said.