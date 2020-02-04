Search continues for two missing KZN children









Searches are underway for two children who are presumed to have drowned in KZN at the weekend Picture: IPSS Durban - Search and rescue teams have resumed their searches for two children who are presumed to have drowned in separate drowning incidents in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to IPPS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Paul Herbst, their teams were called in to assist SAPS and Metro Police Search and Rescue officials as well as SAPS K9 units in their search for the body of young boy who is presumed to have drowned on Sunday.

On Monday, eNCA reported that the Grade 1 pupil is presumed to have drowned in the uMvoti River on the KZN north coast.





The boy, who has been identified as Mbuso Gumede was swimming when he disappeared.

#sapsKZN Glendale: #SAPS DBN & Empangeni #SAR, DBN Metro Police SAR, Umhlali #K9SAR and IPSS Medical Rescue will continue search today for a drowning victim (8) in Mvoti River. #K9 Dante conducted a surface search & police divers conducted a dive op on 02/02 with no success ME pic.twitter.com/MAN8zflliu — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) February 3, 2020





Rescue teams continue to search for the boy.





Meanwhile, teams are still searching for the body of a child who is presumed to have drowned in Amazimtoti on the KZN south coast. It is believed that the child was standing on rocks at the Toti main beach when he slipped and fell. Police divers from Metro Search and Rescue assisted eThekwini lifeguards, Life Response EMS and SAPS Search and Rescue officers searched for the younger on Monday but the search was called off due to rough sea conditions.

The search resumed again on Tuesday.





The Mercury