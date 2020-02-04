Durban - Search and rescue teams have resumed their searches for two children who are presumed to have drowned in separate drowning incidents in KwaZulu-Natal.
According to IPPS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Paul Herbst, their teams were called in to assist SAPS and Metro Police Search and Rescue officials as well as SAPS K9 units in their search for the body of young boy who is presumed to have drowned on Sunday.
On Monday, eNCA reported that the Grade 1 pupil is presumed to have drowned in the uMvoti River on the KZN north coast.