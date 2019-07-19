File picture: Supplied

Durban - About 66 hectares of sugarcane were burnt in a suspected arson attack on a farm in Mtwalume this week. This comes after 24ha of sugar cane valued at R940 000 was set alight on the same farm last week.

Earlier this month, a farm manager on the farm was seriously injured when he was thrown into a fire.

Police last night confirmed that they were aware of this week’s incident but said no criminal case had been opened.

The farm, which produces 400000 tons of sugar cane annually, is jointly administered by the Mathulini Communal Property Association (CPA) and the Ndelu Community Trust, on behalf of the land claimants.

The Kembali Group manages the farm, which is valued at more than R300million, for the community groups.

It is believed that the attacks are linked to a land claim dispute.

A statement issued on behalf of Inkosi Bhekizizwe Luthuli, the spokesperson and standing member of the Mathulini CPA, said it is believed that the people behind the violent demonstrations were the so-called “concerned group”.

It alleged that the group had held protests before the attacks, over issues it had with Mathulini CPA.

The association further alleged that the “concerned group”, led by Mandlenkosi Radebe, a former member of Mathulini CPA, was unlawfully trying to acquire the land after its demands were rejected in the Land Claims Court.

The Mathulini CPA, Luthuli and others obtained an interim interdict against Radebe and the group in the Land Claims Court on Wednesday.

The order interdicts Radebe and other respondents from unlawfully interfering with, threatening or assaulting any of the applicants and entering properties owned by Mathulini CPA.

The interdict was taken by consent, on the understanding that Radebe and the other respondents did not admit any wrongdoing.

Responding to the allegations yesterday, Radebe said the matter was a legal dispute and that neither himself nor the other members of his group were involved in any criminal acts.

“We did not attack anyone or burn farms. The Mathulini CPA was hijacked by Inkosi Bhekizizwe Luthuli, when the government gave farms back to the people, and we have a valid claim that our lawyers are dealing with in court.”

Radebe blamed the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development for the situation.

Luthuli said the delayed intervention by Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza had endangered the Mtwalume land reform projects.

“Although Minister Didiza has promised to intervene, she is not acting with the urgency the situation requires.

“The land reform beneficiaries in Mtwalume have lost much to the guerrilla tactics and violent land grabs.

“The leader of the so-called ‘concerned group’, General Radebe and other members of his group are in contempt of two prior court orders,” Luthuli claimed.

He called for Didiza, together with Minister of Police Bheki Cele, to act swiftly to restore law and order.

“Should they fail to protect the lives and property of workers and beneficiaries, we expect the president and Parliament to hold them accountable.”

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development did not respond to a request for comment yesterday.

The Mercury