Serial KZN rapist who ‘preyed on victims’ to spend rest of his life in jail

DURBAN - The Mtunzini High Court has sentenced a 27-year-old man to six terms of life and 142 years’ imprisonment on Friday for multiple rapes and robberies in Nongoma and uMlazi. Lindokuhle Zungu was convicted of rape, housebreaking with intent to commit rape and robberies.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in KZN, Natasha Kara, said Zungu was also convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. “Between November 2014 and December 2018, Zungu preyed on his victims and would break into their homes and threaten them with either a knife, firearm or bush knife. “He robbed them of cash and/or cellphones and raped them before fleeing the scene,” she said.

Kara said some of his victims were raped in the presence of their children, while one was pregnant. She said Zungu also raped one of his victims after he had offered her a lift while she was walking on the road. Police arrested Zungu in January 2019 when he was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition, she said.

“A buccal swab taken upon his arrest linked him to the rapes that had been committed,” said Kara. The NPA said the State, represented by State advocate Dan Magwaza, led the testimonies of all the complainants as well as the first reports and forensic evidence. “The victims also had the opportunity to give an account of how the crimes had affected them and their families, by submitting Victim Impact Statements. All spoke of the trauma they faced and how they are living with that trauma every day,” said Kara.