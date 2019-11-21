Sewage spill reported at Midmar Dam









Midmar Dam Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - Community members have been warned to stay away from Midmar Dam after sewage spilled into the water near Mpophomeni, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. The Mpophomeni sewage system collapsed, resulting in raw sewage flowing directly into the dam. Ezemvelo KZN spokesperson Musa Mntambo said the dam had not been closed completely, but there were areas where access had been restricted. “What we are asking is that communities avoid fishing in the dam because there are high levels of E coli bacteria. We would like to advise people to stay away from the dam,” said Mntambo. He said they had been made aware of the sewage spill a few months ago, when residents complained about an unpleasant odour emanating from the river.

Environmental group Save Our Rivers ZA called upon the Department of Water and Sanitation to intervene.

The group said the sewage system infrastructure layout was badly designed, and in some places, sewage was overflowing.

“These manholes continually spill into a nearby stream that feeds into Midmar Dam.

“There are plans to re-lay all the reticulation, and put in waste- water treatment works. This has been delayed for more than a decade due to various procurement and legislative issues,” said the group.

Umgeni Water said yesterday that their investigations had revealed that the situation was not serious.

Shami Harichunder, Umgeni Waters’ spokesperson, said on Tuesday intensive disinfecting of the excess spills from Mpophomeni had been conducted.

Harichunder said the amount of sewage discharged that made its way into the river and the dam was small, and unlikely to have any significant impact on water quality.

He said the water utility had increased sampling at the dam to determine the extent of nutrient and E coli presence, and the results would be released today.

“This is in addition to routine sampling Umgeni Water does at the dam, the most recent of which was on November14. The E coli presence was within an acceptable range for recreational purposes,” said Harichunder.

He said that at the same time, water treated at, and supplied from, Midmar Water Works consistently met rigorous standards for drinking water quality.

Umgungundlovu District Municipality spokesperson Brian Zuma said the sewage spill was the result of sewer line blockages.

Zuma said this was caused by the recent storms in the Midlands.

He said that in terms of sewer infrastructure development, they always partnered with Umgeni Water.

According to Harichunder, R389million had been injected into the building of an ultra-modern wastewater treatment plant in the Mpophomeni area, adding that the new plant would replace the existing one.

“Construction of two trunk mains will begin in January 2020 and is expected to be completed in 24 months, after which capacity-­related problems being experienced at Mpophomeni Pump Station and Howick Wastewater Treatment Works will be significantly reduced,” he said.

He added that torrential rains over the past 10 days had resulted in the storm dam at Mpophomeni filling up rapidly.

“When the storm dam gets full, its contents make their way into three interlinked ponds at the Mpophomeni site.

“Spills in the past two days have emanated from the third pond and into a stream,” he said.

