Abahlali members gathered outside the Durban High Court yesterday where the case in which they had secured an interim interdict to prevent the city from demolishing their shacks was expected to heard; however it was adjourned. Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The shack dwellers movement Abahlali baseMjondolo said they were disappointed after their application to have an interim interdict made final was adjourned in the Durban High Court yesterday. The 109 families of the Khenana informal settlement in Cato Crest were granted an interim interdict preventing the city’s Land Invasion Unit from demolishing their homes in March this year.

The matter was back in court yesterday for the court to decide on whether to discharge the interim order or make it final.

However, the case was adjourned to allow the eThekwini Municipality to file its court papers. They were given until July 5 to do this.

In their application for the interdict, Abahlali baseMjondolo said they sought to prevent the city from carrying out what it called “illegal and brutal evictions” in Cato Crest.

Abahlali leader Sbu Zikode said while they were disappointed that the case had been adjourned, they were glad that the interim court interdict was still in place.

“We also feel that this might be a delaying tactic that is preventing us from occupying that land permanently,” said Zikode.

He said that the municipality had no case against them.

“All we want is for our members to be safe and protected. We must also explain that we do not represent everyone from the shacks and we do not promote illegal land invasion. All those people invading the land at Cato Crest, Mary Thipe Road, are not our members,” he said.

A resident, Maphiwa Gasela, said that families had already settled in the area and had hoped a permanent court order would have been granted yesterday.

The eThekwini Municipality’s spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said while he could not comment on the court case, the city acted within the confines of the law.

THE MERCURY