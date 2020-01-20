Shallcross invaders talked out of grabbing land









Durban - A local councillor and ANC branch secretary, accompanied by the police, convinced a group of about 50 people from Unit 11 informal settlement to halt their illegal invasion of a plot of privately owned land in Shallcross, Chatsworth, yesterday. Police said about 50 people from Bottlebrush informal settlement in Link Road had allegedly been spotted clearing land opposite The Ridge shopping centre. “Public Order Police and metro police stood with the SAPS and the local councillor addressed them and they left,” said SAPS spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

Mpunyezwa Ngqunde, chairperson of the ward 71 committee that represents the alleged invaders, said since 2010, about 25 people had started living on the land they called EmaRasteni which was owned by The Ridge Mall. He said the small group had been concerned about several dead bodies they had found on the land over the years.

“Last year, 10 dead bodies were found in the bush and this year two bodies were also found and there have been no arrests,” he said.

A Unit 11 resident, who asked not to be named, said they had previously asked the landowner to clear the land because it was being used to dump bodies.

He said residents were angered when they found two decomposed bodies in the bush last month.

“We asked the landowner to clear the area or else we would clear it by building our houses,” he said.

Previn Vedan, ward 71 ANC councillor, said he and Falake Mhlongo, ANC branch secretary, had met the alleged land invaders yesterday. Members of The Ridge Mall management also attended the meeting.

Mhlongo said once the invaders had been identified, they were warned that the bank next to the area that they were clearing could collapse because it was being held up by a retaining wall.

Mhlongo said there had been a lack of communication between the ward leadership and the committee. He said a new committee would be elected tomorrow.

Mhlongo alleged that people who were clearing the land already had houses and were planning to sell the land.

Vedan said the new committee would have direct access to him, the leadership of the ward, The Ridge management and the local Community Policing Forum (CPF).

“This is not about fighting with anyone but about finding solutions. At the end of the day, we want our ward to be an area that’s safe for everyone. We want everyone to be happy and have services and part of that is having everyone living in dignity and in peace without interfering with anybody else,” said Vedan.

Chatsworth CPF chairperson Jakes Singh said land invasions raised concerns about safety and crime and would not be tolerated. However, he said the CPF was willing to discuss informal residents’ issues.

The Ridge Mall management declined to comment.

Informal residents who allegedly attempted to invade the land are expected to meet the local councillor, CPF and mall management this week.

