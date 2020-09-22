Sharks Board settles its debt

Durban - THE KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board has settled its debt with Tactical Security Services after a fallout and legal wrangle due to the premature cancelling of the firm’s contract.

A spokesperson for Tactical Security Services confirmed yesterday that the company had received payment of R755 260 44, as the Sharks Board narrowly avoided the sale in execution via public auction of its vehicles, boats, trailers and furniture on October 5.

Tactical Security Services earlier won an arbitration award for damages of R725 310 after the Sharks Board was found to be in breach of contract, and although it paid this sum, it still owed the interest and legal costs related to the matter, which was eventually taken to the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

A source close to the case had alleged that the dispute arose after Sharks Board management had accused security guards of stealing and of not doing their jobs properly.

But he said these allegations had risen after the Sharks Board allegedly fell out with the firm when security guards had insisted that a Sharks Board manager adhere to routine procedures to book the new land cruiser when he wanted to use it for business. He had allegedly stolen the gearbox from the vehicle and replaced it with a second-hand one.