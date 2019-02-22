The KZN Sharks Board says that from next month, drum lines will replace some of the shark nets at eThekwini beaches between Westbrook and Umgababa. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency. ( ANA ).

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board says that from next month, drum lines will replace some of the shark nets at eThekwini beaches between Westbrook and Umgababa. It said that while nets had been effective in reducing the risk of shark attacks, they also caught some shark species that posed no threat, as well as dolphins, whales, rays and turtles.

The board said drum lines were one way of reducing catches without compromising bathers’ safety. A drum line consists of a single large baited hook suspended from an anchored float.

“In 2007, the board replaced nearly half of the existing shark nets with drum lines at 20 protected beaches between Hibberdene and Port Edward in the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality (Hibiscus Coast) and more recently at all five protected beaches between Zinkwazi and Ballito.

“Drum lines have proved invaluable in providing protection against shark-inflicted injury, catching potentially dangerous sharks, but with very little by-catch (other animals),” the board said.

Sharks Board head of operations Greg Thompson appealed to the public not to tamper with the drum line and to report the presence of any displaced shark safety gear.

