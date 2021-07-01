Shooting of Lindani Myeni justified says Honolulu state prosecutor

DURBAN - After a two-month investigation into the circumstances that led to the fatal shooting of Lindani Myeni by Honolulu police the city’s state prosecutor announced that the shooting was “justified.” The KZN-born former rugby player from Empangeni was shot dead by Honolulu police in the island state of Hawaii, in the US on April 14, 2021.

Myeni, 29, his wife Lindsay and children had moved to the island early last year. According to the Hawaiian police, Myeni was shot dead when officers were responding to a home burglary incident. When the police arrived at the scene, a scuffle occurred between Myeni and three officers outside a home. At a live press briefing, Honolulu city prosecutor Steve Alm, said he had made an announcement on April 29 that the Honolulu Prosecutors office would conduct an independent review of every officer-involved shooting going forward.

Alm said the investigation was led by division chief, felony prosecutor Scott Bell and looked at the facts and circumstances surrounding each event to make a decision on whether the officers’ use of force was justified and whether any officer/s would be charged in connection with the incident. He said two questions were considered in the Myeni case: was the use of deadly force resulting in Lindani Myeni’s death justified and will any charges be filed against the three Honolulu police officers? “We asked both those questions here and based on our independent investigation we have concluded the use of deadly force which resulted in Lindani Myeni’s death was justified and as a result no charges will be filed against any of the three Honolulu police department police officers involved in that incident,” said Alm.

Alm went through the events of April 14 in a Powerpoint presentation based on the facts and circumstances they had uncovered. Myeni was laid to rest in May in Esikhawini after the South African government engaged with the US government regarding the repatriation process.