DURBAN - The case against a Kloof businessman accused of kidnapping and murdering the 20-year-old escort Siam Lee was remanded again in the Durban High Court yesterday. The 30-year-old man, who cannot be named, faces a raft of charges related to Lee’s disappearance and murder in January last year. He also stands accused of rape of another woman.

Lee’s body was found burned beyond recognition.

The delay was due to State advocate Cheryl Naidu falling ill and being un- able to attend court proceedings.

However, the court also heard there were still outstanding witness statements and an accident report.

The case was postponed to May 16.

Outside court, sex workers gathered brandishing posters and pictures of Lee, calling for justice.

Mickey Meji, leader of prostitution survivor movement Kwanele, who also serves as advocacy manager at Cape Town-based NPO Embrace Dignity, through which the Kwanele movement is incubated, read an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Sex workers protest outside the Durban High Court yesterday calling for justice for Siam Lee. Zanele Zulu African News Agency (ANA)

The group is calling for the shutdown of all brothels and that an investigation be carried out on brothels around Durban that allegedly masquerade as massage parlours. They expressed shock, concern and disappointment at Ramaphosa’s recent support of the full decriminalisation of the sex trade.

“Prostituted women do not wake up one day and choose to be prostituted. Prostitution is chosen for us by our colonial past and apartheid, persistent structural inequalities, poverty, past sexual and physical abuse, the pimps who take advantage of us, and the men who pay to access our bodies for sexual gratification.

“Many of us have been severely injured, raped, degraded and even murdered by the pimps who sell us in this very exploitative system. We think by now you should have started to understand why it is that we are disappointed that you pronounced that your government intends to fully decriminalise sex trade,” Meji read.

“How will full decriminalisation of the sex trade remove the permanent physical and psychological scars the prostitution system inflicts on women?”

“How will decriminalisation teach men that women’s bodies are not for sale? How will it assist South Africa to achieve gender equality, dismantle patriarchy and end men’s violence on women?”

