Sibaya Community Trust invests R500 000 for upgrade of Chatsworth school’s infrastructure

DURBAN - THE Sibaya Community Trust has upgraded the ablution facilities at the Protea Secondary School in Havenside, Chatsworth. Vivian Reddy, chairperson of Sibaya Casino and the Sibaya Community Trust, said the trust had seen the condition of the ageing ablution facilities at the school and had decided to step in to help.

The facilities, for pupils and teachers, were built more than 50 years ago. “We saw the condition of the ablution facility and the unwillingness of learners to use it resulting in daily absenteeism. We see our investment to upgrade the facilities having a positive impact on learner attendance," said Reddy. He added that the ageing toilets had asbestos roofing posed a further health risk to pupils and staff.

“By upgrading the facility, we have restored the safety and dignity of both learners and teachers.” The principal of the school, Dr Paul Maistry, said the pupils were pleased by the upgrade. "The reaction of the learners to their newly revamped toilet facilities is truly heart-warming. Providing a hygienic and safe environment in which learners can perform at their optimal is the vision of any school. Sibaya Community Trust has made a significant contribution in helping us realise this vision," said Maistry.