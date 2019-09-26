Simon Cowell hopes to sign Ndlovu Youth Choir







Picture: Twitter

Durban - It is far from the end of the road for the Ndlovu Youth Choir. On Thursday, choir director Ralf Schmitt confirmed that they have been offered a deal by British talent show judge and television producer, Simon Cowell. Fresh from their stint on the 14 season of America's Got Talent, the choir has wowed the world many times over with their dance moves and of course, their powerful voices.

Despite not bringing home the gold from GoT, the choir has managed to earn the respect of many around the globe.





In an interview with 702's Joanne Joseph, Schmitt confirmed that they have been offered a deal by Cowell.





"We are very excited that Simon Cowell and his company have exercised their option to sign the choir and together with Sony Music South Africa are working on exciting projects," Schmitt told Joseph.





He said it was a wonderful compliment to the young people in the choir because Cowell would not have considered them if he did not think that there was a future for them.





Schmitt said he did not want to let the cat out of the bag on their decision just yet.. Only time will tell!





The choir lost the title of GoT winners to Kodi Lee of California.





The choir returned recently to a rousing welcome from local fans.





Our community packed our theatre this afternoon to welcome us back. No place like home. 🇿🇦🙌🏾🔥❤️ #Africa #Home #agt pic.twitter.com/VGBjIrOEEg — Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) September 23, 2019

This was the best surprise ever! Seeing our families and friends come all the way from Limpopo made us feel so special. It’s good to be home! 🇿🇦❤️ https://t.co/4KPHrqIHjG — Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) September 20, 2019





The Mercury