Durban - It is far from the end of the road for the Ndlovu Youth Choir. On Thursday, choir director Ralf Schmitt confirmed that they have been offered a deal by British talent show judge and television producer, Simon Cowell.
Fresh from their stint on the 14 season of America's Got Talent, the choir has wowed the world many times over with their dance moves and of course, their powerful voices.
Despite not bringing home the gold from GoT, the choir has managed to earn the respect of many around the globe.